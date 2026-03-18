Harry Kane is out of the picture; a long-term substitute comes to mind: FC Bayern Munich, ratings and player-by-player reviews for the second leg against Atalanta Bergamo

Given the comfortable situation going into the match, manager Vincent Kompany, as expected, made extensive changes to the line-up. Fortunately for him, he still had Harry Kane – who had been carrying a slight knock recently – up his sleeve; Kane put Bayern Munich ahead from the penalty spot (25’) – though, unusually, only at the second attempt!

After the break, Kane (54'), Lennart Karl (56') and Luis Diaz (70') added to the tally, before Lazar Samardzic scored a consolation goal for Atalanta (85'). In the quarter-finals, Bayern Munich will face Real Madrid: first away on 7 or 8 April, with the return leg in Munich a week later.

Click here for the match report.