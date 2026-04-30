Habib Beye delivers Mason Greenwood injury update ahead of Marseille's must-win clash with Nantes

Speculation has surrounded Greenwood after the forward was left out of the starting XI against Nice, leading some to wonder if internal tensions had played a role in the decision. However, Beye has dismissed those rumours, explaining that the player himself flagged a fitness issue. "He is better; it's improving, but with the scan, on the day of the match, the player told me, 'I'm in too much pain; I can't start,'" Beye told reporters.

The Marseille boss remains optimistic that the tactical decision to limit his minutes last time out will pay dividends in the long run. He added: "Today, he is better. Against Nice, he had less fatigue, and that allowed us to recover him this week at a better athletic level." The English forward has been OM's biggest attacking threat this season with 25 goals across 41 appearances.