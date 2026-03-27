English champions Liverpool FC plan to respond to the departure of superstar Mohamed Salah ahead of the new season by, among other things, changing their tactics. This is according to The Athletic.
Translated by
Good news for Florian Wirtz! Liverpool FC are set to make major changes to their line-up without Mohamed Salah
According to the report, Liverpool will not automatically sign a new right winger for their tried-and-tested 4-2-3-1 formation. Rather, the focus is on manager Arne Slot’s intention to have his team play increasingly in a 4-2-2-2 formation in future. In this setup, the two exorbitantly expensive strikers, Alexander Isak (signed from Newcastle United for €145 million) and Hugo Ekitike (signed from Eintracht Frankfurt for €95 million), are set to form a strike partnership. This has hardly been seen so far this season, partly because the Swede has rarely been fit and has only played ten matches.
Things are also set to get exciting behind the strike duo: the plan here is for two attacking midfielders, Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai, to share the central midfield. They are to be supported by two defensive midfielders, who are currently likely to be Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentine World Cup winner would therefore have to play a more defensive role than he usually does at the moment. It is said that having the summer signings Isak, Ekitike and Wirtz in the same team is a “priority”.
- AFP
Florian Wirtz plays on the left wing for Liverpool
For Wirtz, this change would likely be welcome news. At his former club, Bayer Leverkusen, he excelled in attacking midfield as the linchpin of the attack. At Liverpool, however, he initially struggled in that role and has since been regularly deployed as a left winger.
Salah announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the season earlier this week. The Egyptian international is leaving the fifth-placed side after nine years and great success. It is still unclear where Salah will sign. Clubs from the Saudi Pro League and the MLS are considered favourites.
The 33-year-old said in a video posted on his official social media channels: “Unfortunately, the day has now come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.” Reflecting on special moments in a Reds shirt, he added: “I could never have imagined how much this club, this city and the people would become a part of my life. Liverpool is not just a club. It is a passion. I cannot even put it into words."
His current teammate Wirtz wrote: "It has been an honour for me to this day."
Liverpool FC's record transfers
Player Position Signed from Year Transfer fee Aleksander Isak Forward Newcastle United 2025 €145 million Florian Wirtz Midfield Bayer Leverkusen 2025 €125 million Hugo Ekitike Forward Eintracht Frankfurt 2025 €95 million Darwin Nunez Attack Benfica 2022 €85 million Virgil van Dijk Defence Southampton FC 2018 €84.65 million Alisson Becker Goal AS Roma 2018 €72.5 million Dominik Szoboszlai Midfield RB Leipzig 2023 €70 million Naby Keita Midfield RB Leipzig 2018 €60 million Luis Diaz Attack FC Porto 2022 €49 million Milos Kerkez Defence AFC Bournemouth 2025 €46.9 million