‘Give it my all’ - How Lionel Messi and Argentina’s unshakable belief carried them through adversity and into World Cup final against Spain

ATLANTA -- Most of those in attendance didn’t catch the moment that would become the defining image of Argentina’s win over England.

Down a goal and locked in a verbal duel with Jude Bellingham, Lionel Messi pulled a face that, in the hours after the game, became part meme and part instant addition to World Cup lore.His message was clear: “Game on.” From there, there was no looking back.

Some will call it the turning point. The truth is that it wasn’t, at least not on its own. Argentina didn’t need Bellingham to provide motivation or help them find their belief. They have had it, and they have shown it all summer.

It’s why downtown Atlanta was flooded with blue and white, with Argentina supporters outnumbering their English counterparts two to one. It’s why the singing was loud enough to drown out “God Save the King.” It’s why the songs feel a little less like dreams this time and more like predictions.

It’s also why Argentina have overcome the various setbacks that have defined their World Cup. Faced with the latest one, Messi made a face, got on with it and changed the game.

That same conviction now moves on to Sunday. Spain will present a very different challenge than England did, but Argentina will enter the World Cup final believing that, with Messi and the army around him, no game is ever beyond them.