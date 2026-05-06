Gianluca Prestianni's ban for homophobia extended worldwide by FIFA as Benfica & Argentina winger faces missing key World Cup games

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has confirmed it will uphold a request from UEFA to apply Prestianni's current suspension across all jurisdictions of the game. On Wednesday, a FIFA spokesperson stated, as per The Athletic: "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the six-match ban imposed by UEFA on SL Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni to have worldwide effect."

The fallout from this decision is significant for both club and country. While the six-match suspension was originally restricted to UEFA-organised competitions, the global extension means the 20-year-old is now ineligible for selection in competitive FIFA games, including the upcoming World Cup in North America.