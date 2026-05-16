Getty Images Sport
Translated by
Barcelona chief Deco 'heads to FA Cup final' to watch Chelsea forward as Liga giants consider £55m transfer move
Deco plots Wembley scouting mission
Deco is expected to be in attendance for today’s FA Cup final clash between Chelsea and Manchester City as he steps up his pursuit of Pedro. The 48-year-old executive, who previously starred for Chelsea during his playing career, has spent the week in the English capital conducting a series of strategic meetings to map out Barca’s summer recruitment drive, The Daily Mail reports.
With the club looking to refresh their attacking options, the Brazilian forward has emerged as a primary target. Deco’s presence at Wembley underscores the seriousness of Barcelona's interest in the 24-year-old, who has impressed since moving to Stamford Bridge from Brighton just a year ago.
- Getty Images Sport
Lewandowski era comes to an end
The search for a new forward has been accelerated by the official confirmation that Robert Lewandowski will leave the club at the end of the current campaign. Barcelona announced the news with a poignant social media tribute titled: "Came as a star. Leaves as legend," marking the end of the Polish striker's glittering four-year stint in Catalonia.
Lewandowski took to X to share an emotional farewell message, stating: "After four years full of challenges and hard work, it's time to move on. I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. 4 seasons, 3 championships. I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on earth. Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years. A special thank you to President Laporta for giving me the chance to live the most incredible chapter of my career. Barca is back where it belongs."
Chelsea stance on £55m star
Despite Barcelona’s growing interest, Chelsea are prepared to dig their heels in to keep hold of their prized asset. The Blues hierarchy insists they have no desire to part ways with a player who cost them £55 million and has been one of the few bright sparks in a turbulent season. Pedro has found the net 20 times in his debut campaign in West London.
The Premier League side is currently in the process of finalising their own managerial situation, with Xabi Alonso emerging as the leading candidate to take the helm. While Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner, and Marco Silva have also been considered, the club view Pedro as a fundamental piece of whichever project the new manager inherits this summer.
- Getty Images Sport
Further targets on the radar
Barcelona’s interest in the Chelsea man does not mean they have abandoned other Premier League targets. The club remain keen on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, though any deal for the England international would likely depend on striking a cut-price agreement due to the continued financial constraints at Camp Nou.