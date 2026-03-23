"All I was thinking about was getting to this match; no excuses, it’s too easy. If nothing was done, it’s because it couldn’t be done. We have to focus on Thursday’s match; other teams have injuries too. My staff and I have worked hard; we’ve done everything we needed to do. We can’t dwell on what we could have done better. Now we’re just focusing on Thursday’s match; we’re not thinking about the fact that we haven’t been to the World Cup for two tournaments – we’re just thinking about Thursday’s match. We mustn’t put pressure on the lads; everyone knows how important this match is. Let’s do what we have to do with great composure, without putting undue pressure on the players.”



