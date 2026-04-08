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From Morocco to Saudi Arabia, another setback has dashed Mendy’s dream of playing in the Roshen League. The left-back’s hoped-for move hit a snag when bureaucratic delays and unexpected medical tests held up his transfer papers. Club officials confirmed that the hold-up is not financial but logistical, leaving fans who had already imagined him bombing down the left wing disappointed. For Mendy, the delay is the latest in a series of frustrations that have dogged his career; injuries and visa issues have previously curtailed his progress, and this fresh obstacle has once again pushed back his debut. Nevertheless, sources close to the player insist he remains focused and committed to joining the league as soon as the red tape is untangled. In the meantime, supporters will have to content themselves with highlights of his previous performances, while rivals wonder how much longer their own transfer windows will stay open

Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli
Al-Fayha
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Senegal
Morocco
Morocco
E. Mendy
M. Grohe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Morocco
Brazil

Senegalese star suffers fresh setback The Senegalese star has suffered another setback in his quest to regain full fitness, with the latest scan revealing a minor but frustrating recurrence of the hamstring injury that has already sidelined him for several crucial matches. Club doctors are said to be cautiously optimistic about a swift recovery, yet they insist on strict adherence to the rehabilitation protocol before the player can return to full training. This fresh blow comes at a sensitive time, as both the player and his club had hoped he would be available for selection in the upcoming fixtures against key rivals. His absence not only weakens the team’s attacking options but also raises questions about long-term planning, given his central role in the squad’s tactical setup. Supporters, eager for positive news, will now have to wait patiently while the medical staff monitors his progress day by day.

Senegalese shot-stopper Édouard Mendy, the star of Al-Ahli Jeddah, has suffered another setback in his career this season after conceding a goal against Al-Fayha in their clash on Wednesday evening, as part of Matchday 29 of the Saudi Roshen League.

The veteran shot-stopper remains determined to guide the “Raqi” to a long-awaited Roshen League crown, a triumph that would deliver fresh silverware to his personal collection and solidify his status as one of the kingdom’s most reliable custodians.

With Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsia all pushing for the crown, Al-Ahli’s quest remains challenging. Mendy’s personal form has been solid: he has made 25 appearances this term and kept 12 clean sheets, numbers that underscore his value at the back. Yet goals conceded at crucial moments—like today’s strike from Al-Faiha—have prevented the “Birds of Prey” from building the sort of momentum needed to secure a first league triumph since 2016. The 30-year-old shot-stopper arrived in Jeddah with a reputation forged in Europe, having won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 before moving to Saudi Arabia in search of fresh challenges. His experience is precisely what the club’s young core—talents such as Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessié—look to when the pressure rises. With five matches remaining, Al-Ahli sit third, four points adrift of pacesetters Al-Hilal. The schedule includes a potentially decisive trip to Al-Nassr on Matchday 32, meaning every save from here on in could be decisive. For Mendy, whose career has been defined by resilience as much as ability, another setback merely sets the stage for a potential late-season rescue act.

  • Morocco’s shock Morocco’s shock result sent ripples across the tournament, proving that underdogs can still stir the pot when the stakes are highest. The Atlas Lions, ranked outside the top 20, were written off by many pundits, yet they silenced their critics with a display of unity, courage and clinical finishing. Their supporters, draped in red and green, turned the usually intimidating stadium into a sea of noise, willing their side on every step of the way. For 90 tense minutes, the favourites dominated possession, but Morocco’s compact defence held firm, breaking up attacks and hitting lightning counter-attacks. The decisive goal arrived late, a sweeping move finished off by an unmarked substitute, leaving the crowd in disbelieving silence. As the final whistle blew, players and staff embraced in disbelief; they had not merely stolen three points but had stolen the spotlight. The upset reminded everyone that in football, bold heart and disciplined tactics can sometimes trump raw talent and expectation.

    Edouard Mendy has begun the new campaign on a difficult note, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) controversially stripped Senegal of the Africa Cup of Nations title and handed it to Morocco.

    This decision came despite Senegal having been crowned champions on Moroccan soil just a few months earlier, following a 1-0 victory in the final.

    Read also: Video — Senegal continues to provoke Morocco… A Teranga-coloured cup and Mendy’s towel.

    Senegal initially withdrew, then retracted that withdrawal, but Morocco pressed ahead with a formal complaint. The CAF disciplinary committee upheld the protest and, within weeks, the “Lions of Teranga” were stripped of the trophy they had celebrated on Moroccan soil just months earlier. For many observers, the about-face felt like a direct rebuke to the Senegalese triumphant lap. The very same stadium that echoed with chants of “Tiger, Tiger” now fell silent as the trophy was handed over to the hosts. The CAF statement cited “irregularities” without specifying details, leaving fans to piece together a narrative that felt both abrupt and unfair. The decision reverberated across the continent. Senegalese players, who had already begun planning their victory parade, suddenly found themselves defending a title that no longer existed. Moroccan officials, eager to avoid further controversy, maintained a measured silence, letting the CAF ruling speak for itself. As the dust settled, one image lingered: Mendi’s face, a mix of shock and determination, capturing the moment when a celebration turned into a conundrum. The incident served as a stark reminder that in African football politics, even the most resounding on-pitch success can be overshadowed by off-field dramas.

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  • Al Hilal v Al Ahli: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Mindy’s dream is fading away. That simple phrase captures the raw disappointment etched across the player’s face as their once-bright hopes for a breakthrough season slowly evaporate. With each passing match, the gap between expectation and reality widens, and the once-vocal supporter base grows uneasy. The club’s hierarchy remains tight-lipped, insisting that the campaign is far from over, yet the statistics tell a stark story: performances have plateaued, key chances have been squandered, and the competitive edge that once seemed so sharp now blunts the narrative of progress. As the final whistle approaches, the question is not whether the dream is slipping, but how quickly the club can regroup, refocus, and rechart a course toward its ambitious targets.

    Despite the ongoing Senegal–Morocco crisis, Edouard Mendy had set his sights on a prestigious individual landmark: finishing the campaign as the Roshen League goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in a single season. His quest suffered an unexpected setback when Al-Fayha broke through in the {minute} minute, ending the Senegalese shot-stopper’s hopes of extending his shutout streak.

    With 12 clean sheets already in the bag, he needed to maintain his shutout streak through every one of his final seven appearances to displace the Brazilian’s long-standing benchmark.

    Grohe set the benchmark of 18 clean sheets in a single campaign while playing for Al-Ittihad.

    With six matches left, he still has a chance to match Grohe’s mark, though the window for making history is closing fast. For all his shot-stopping ability, Mendy knows that clean sheets are as much about organisation as heroics. He relies on a disciplined back line that reads the game as quickly as he does, closing angles, winning headers, and clearing danger before it materialises. That unit will need to be at its best over the final weeks, because every shot that slips through will feel like a missed opportunity. Should Mendy succeed, his name will join Grohe’s in the record books, and he will have earned the kind of reputation that follows great goalkeepers across continents. For now, though, the chase continues—one save, one match, one step closer to immortality.

  • What has Mendy achieved with Al Ahly? Since joining the Red Devils, the versatile defender has established himself as a cornerstone of the back line, helping the club secure multiple domestic titles and make deep runs in continental competition. His leadership, reading of the game, and ability to start attacks from the back have earned him praise from coaches, teammates, and fans alike. While specific statistics vary depending on the source, his contribution to Al Ahly’s recent success is undeniable, and he continues to be a key figure in the team’s pursuit of silverware on all fronts.

    Edouard Mendy joined Al Ahly in the summer of 2023, arriving from Chelsea, and made an immediate impression, helping the Red Devils secure both the AFC Champions League and the domestic Super Cup.

    In total, he has made 106 appearances for the Red Devils, conceding 103 goals and maintaining 47 clean sheets. Mendy’s immediate impact typifies the shrewd transfer strategy Al Ahly has employed in recent seasons. By targeting proven, high-profile performers who are hungry for fresh challenges, the club has managed to blend experience with the dynamism of its academy graduates. This policy not only elevates the standard of domestic football but also puts Al Ahly in a strong position to challenge for continental honours year after year. For fans and analysts alike, the numbers tell a compelling story. A goals-conceded tally of 103 across 106 matches translates to a rate of just under one goal per game—an impressive return for a defence anchored by a player of Mendy’s calibre. The 47 clean sheets represent almost 45% of his total outings, a statistic that underlines his consistency and the resilience he brings to the back line. As Al Ahly continues to pursue silverware on multiple fronts, the presence of a goalkeeper capable of producing match-winning saves and commanding his area with authority remains a key advantage. In the intense pressure cooker of Arab and Asian club football, Mendy’s form could well prove the difference between mere participation and genuine trophy success.

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