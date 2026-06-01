From Ghana's Asamoah Gyan to Colombia's James Rodriguez - Remembering the World Cup's most memorable one-hit wonders

There is a meme, often misquoted, that goes something like this:

Dudes just love sitting around and naming athletes.

And, unfortunately, there is some truth to it. Most sports fans, at some point, have found themselves in a room where the conversation becomes a contest of who can produce the most obscure name possible, preferably one that earns a knowing nod from everyone else.

Papiss Cissé or Julio Olarticoechea to name a few.

It's a ritual of sorts. And it's rather relevant when it comes to the World Cup. This tournament, over time, has birthed the careers of many a random footballer: some you don't expect, others you might have seen coming. But it is equally possible to burn too bright, too quickly. What about those guys? The ones who had their moment and never reached the same heights again? Well, they own a special place in the footballing world. And GOAL takes a look at them - the best one-hit wonders - ahead of the World Cup.