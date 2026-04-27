Francesco Farioli gives strong response to Chelsea job links as Porto close in on league title

Farioli has officially distanced himself from the vacant managerial position at Chelsea, insisting that his immediate future remains in Portugal. The former Ajax coach has seen his reputation soar again since taking over at Porto last July, boasting a remarkable 74 per cent win rate during his tenure so far. Speaking after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Estrela da Amadora on Sunday, Farioli addressed the speculation surrounding interest from the Premier League giants. "I am the coach of Porto and I am really happy to be here," he stated.

When pressed on whether he could promise the Porto supporters that he would remain in his post even if a lucrative offer arrived from Stamford Bridge, Farioli did not hesitate. The coach was insistent in his reply to the fans, simply stating: "Yeah, absolutely."