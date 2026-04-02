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Former Arsenal and Man City star facing eye-watering €5 MILLION bill in tax dispute as properties are seized & bank accounts frozen
Massive tax bill for former France international
The investigation focuses on a specific period in Nasri's career, with authorities suspecting discrepancies in the reporting of his income and image rights. As the dispute escalated, officials moved to recover the outstanding amounts, leaving the former France international facing a hefty tax bill of €5 million. Authorities seized his assets and froze his bank accounts, placing the 36-year-old under significant financial strain while he appeals the findings.
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Properties seized and bank accounts frozen
In an attempt to secure the funds claimed by the state, French authorities have taken the decisive step of seizing several properties owned by the former footballer. These assets, located in upscale areas, are currently being held as collateral pending the completion of legal proceedings. This represents a significant blow to the investment portfolio Nasri built during his lucrative years in England, as reported by Les Echos.
Furthermore, Nasri's bank accounts are said to have been frozen, severely limiting his access to liquid capital. This aggressive move by the tax office is common in high-value disputes in France, intended to prevent the transfer of assets before a final resolution is reached. Nasri now faces a race against time to resolve the matter through his legal representatives.
Dispute over Dubai residency status
At the heart of the conflict is Nasri's claim of being a tax resident in Dubai. While the United Arab Emirates has become a popular destination for high-profile expatriates, French authorities are contesting his status. Their argument rests on the belief that the "center of vital interests" for the former Manchester City star remains in France. To support this, they have pointed to his ownership of three French properties and travel data obtained from airlines.
Records suggest that between 2021 and 2023, Nasri spent between 126 and 208 days per year in France, significantly more than the 42 to 124 days he spent in the UAE. In an unusual piece of evidence, authorities even tracked his food delivery habits, noting that in 2022, he had 212 meals delivered in Paris via Deliveroo. These factors have led the court to support the administration’s view that he maintains a durable presence in his home country.
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Origins of income remains a key factor
The final taxable base in France depends heavily on where Nasri's income was generated. Even if he is eventually deemed a French tax resident, bilateral tax treaties may protect income earned abroad from being taxed in France. Nasri’s defenders have pointed to his long career abroad, specifically his high-earning years at Arsenal and Manchester City, noting his continued possession of a bank account in the United Kingdom as evidence of his international financial footprint.
While the court has allowed the protective seizures to remain in place for now, the full trial regarding the actual tax adjustment is yet to reach a conclusion. For Nasri, who enjoyed a glittering career in the Premier League and won two titles with City, the battle to protect his assets from the French Treasury is likely to be a prolonged legal fight. The outcome will likely hinge on whether his lawyers can prove his life in Dubai was more than just a paper residency.