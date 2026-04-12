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FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Flick exposes Simeone’s arrogance… Atlético caught between the dream of glory and the spectre of a disastrous season

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Barcelona
Champions League
Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad
Copa del Rey
H. Flick
D. Simeone
Spain
Germany
Argentina

It’s all or nothing.

Atlético Madrid are risking their entire season with a bold gamble, and the consequences have become clear in La Liga over the past three matchdays.

Yesterday, Matchday 31 saw them lose 2–1 to Sevilla, their third straight La Liga defeat after defeats to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

They have slipped to fourth with 57 points and are now fighting to secure European qualification.

Coach Diego Simeone’s side now face a decisive period, hoping to steady the ship and secure silverware in the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

  • Simeone's gamble could cost him fourth place.

    Diego Simeone made 10 changes to his starting line-up against Sevilla, handing the hosts fresh hope as the win edged the Andalusians closer to safety; yet the Argentine’s bold move also laid bare the fragility of his end-of-season strategy: sacrificing La Liga to conserve energy for the Champions League and the Copa del Rey final.

    After 31 rounds, the table stands as follows: Barcelona lead with 79 points, Real Madrid have 70, Villarreal sit third on 58, and Atlético have slipped to fourth with 57.

    Villarreal host Athletic Bilbao later today, and three points would push the Yellow Submarines four clear. Real Betis, who if they beat Osasuna today will cut the gap to nine points with seven matches left, will turn the screw even tighter. Any more slips in La Liga now risk pushing Atlético perilously close to the brink.

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  • A different story: Barcelona’s balance

    The same round told a very different story. Ferran Torres scored twice for Barcelona in the first half, and Yamal and Rashford added late goals to secure a 4-1 win over Espanyol, stretching their lead over Real Madrid to nine points at the top of the table.

    The win arrived just three days after the Blaugrana’s 2-0 first-leg loss to Atlético in the Champions League quarter-finals.

    Hans Flick made five changes from the Champions League lineup, yet Araujo, Balde, Gavi, Torres and Fermín López all started.

    This was not mere squad rotation; it was shrewd management that preserved both competition and cohesion, underlining Flick’s refusal to sacrifice one campaign for another.

    By contrast, Atlético went all-in on youth, with Simeone handing starts to Javi Bunyar, Julio Díaz, Daniel Martínez and Ryan Belaid; the experiment exposed a shortage of genuine options against top-tier opposition.

  • The toughest week… It’s do-or-die time!

    Atlético’s schedule has been compressed into one pressure-packed week. Next Tuesday they host Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Metropolitano; three days later they face Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final at La Cartuja in Seville.

    Simeone’s decision to prioritise these two finals over La Liga is understandable, yet the risk is clear: one slip, and the season’s narrative could shift dramatically.

    A defeat against Barcelona in the second leg would end their Champions League run, while losing the final against Arsenal—the more likely outcome—would leave the Copa del Rey final as scant consolation. —which they might also lose—and a probable slip to fifth in La Liga would leave the campaign in ruins.

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  • The race for European places… Who deserves the fifth seat?

    Spain currently holds four automatic places in next season’s Champions League, allocated to the top four clubs in La Liga, according to UEFA.

    However, the landscape is more nuanced: under UEFA’s ‘European Performance Place’ system, a fifth berth is awarded to the league with the strongest collective European results in the current campaign.

    In the current 2025–26 domestic-league rankings, England leads with 230 points and Spain sits second with 167. Both leagues are therefore set to secure a European performance berth for the 2026–27 campaign, with the Spanish berth going to the fifth-placed club in La Liga—currently Real Betis.

    The same scenario played out last term (2024–25), when La Liga grabbed a fifth berth after Spain clinched second place in April 2025, rewarding Villarreal as the fifth-placed club in the final table.

    For Atlético, the real pressure comes if they finish fifth and the fifth berth is still awaiting official UEFA confirmation: their entire campaign could then depend on an administrative ruling rather than on results on the pitch.