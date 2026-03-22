Fiorentina v Inter: the highlights – Barella’s goal disallowed, Kean appeals for a penalty

18' – A superb through ball from Fagioli finds Kean in the penalty area. The Inter striker goes down in the box following contact with Carlos Augusto, which referee Colombo deems fair play.

7' - INTER GOAL DISALLOWED! Inter’s second goal, scored by Nicolò Barella, is ruled out. The captain for the night at the Franchi was picked out in the box by a precise cross from Dumfries and had shot towards goal, finding the net via a decisive deflection from Brescianini, but he had started from an offside position.