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'I feel ripped off and cuckolded!' - Ex-France and Barcelona star launches tirade at Didier Deschamps & Co after 'humiliation' against Spain
Dugarry slams World Cup exit
Following the 2-0 defeat for France against Spain in the 2026 World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, severe criticism has been aimed at the squad. Speaking on the 'Rothen s'enflamme' broadcast on RMC, Dugarry held absolutely nothing back when assessing the performance of Deschamps and his players.
The 1998 World Cup winner was livid about the nature of the loss, demanding far more from a squad boasting such immense talent. Dugarry stated: "It is not a defeat, it is not an elimination, it is a humiliation. We knew we could lose against Spain, there is no problem with that, but not in this way. I feel ripped off, scammed, bamboozled, cuckolded..."
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A catastrophic performance at all levels
Dugarry believes the output from Kylian Mbappe and the rest of the team completely failed to meet the expectations of such a massive fixture. He pointed out the stark contrast between the confident pre-match declarations from Deschamps and the players, and the grim reality on the pitch. Dugarry added: "In the end, we deliver a catastrophic match at all levels, not a single chance created. This match reminded me of the 80 minutes we played against Argentina in 2022. We are supposedly the best and the strongest and you have this kind of match once again. And there, you have absolutely no reaction."
Dismal attacking statistics expose France
The underlying match statistics completely support the harsh assessment from Dugarry regarding the lack of attacking threat against La Roja.
France failed to create a single big chance throughout the entire game, while Spain generated three. Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele were kept entirely isolated, with France managing only two shots on target during the 90 minutes. The disjointed performance left France chasing shadows as Spain controlled the tempo.
- Getty Images
Deschamps set to step down
Deschamps is now expected to announce his resignation following the third-place play-off against England, bringing an end to his 14-year reign. Appointed in July 2012, Deschamps guided France to glory at the 2018 World Cup and won the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League. However, his contract expires this month, and the team will soon begin a new era under incoming manager Zinedine Zidane.
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