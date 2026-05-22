England 2026 World Cup squad: Jude Bellingham & Noni Madueke in as Phil Foden & Cole Palmer miss out on places in Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man party

Debate regarding who should fill creative playmaking berths dominated pre-squad selection discussion, with England boasting an embarrassment of riches in that department. Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Bellingham appears destined to occupy the Three Lions’ No.10 role. Eberechi Eze, fresh from savouring Premier League title glory with Arsenal, will provide an alternative option, alongside Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers.

Harry Kane, as record-breaking skipper, will lead the line and hunt for goals. Toney, who is plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League, has often been overlooked by Tuchel but has earned a recall at just the right time. Villa striker Watkins will also be hoping to show that he can replicate his semi-final heroics against the Netherlands from Euro 2024.

Jordan Henderson is another experienced head that gets the nod, while Kobbie Mainoo’s redemption at Manchester United under Michael Carrick has seen him complete a successful late run towards the World Cup ranks. Madueke is something of a surprise pick on the flanks, given that he is not a guaranteed starter at Arsenal, but Barcelona loanee Rashford and Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon provide power and pace while also being versatile enough to operate down the middle.

There are no shocks in the goalkeeping pack, but John Stones - as he prepares to hit free agency at Manchester City - is selected on the back of an injury-hit club season. Chelsea captain Reece James has become the go-to option at right-back, while Nico O’Reilly and Djed Spence will compete for starting spots on the left.