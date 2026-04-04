Elite Air League… Al-Hilal derby to decide Al-Nassr’s fate… and Al-Ahli threaten Al-Qadisiyah’s title hopes in the final round

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The standout fixture of the round will be the Riyadh derby, when Al-Hilal visit Al-Nassr in a clash where the ambition to stay top of the table meets the bid to regain a quarter-final spot.

Al-Hilal sit top of the Joi Elite League ahead of the final round with 40 points, having secured 11 wins, seven draws and a single defeat, two points clear of second-placed Al-Ittifaq.

“The Leader” has already secured its place in the quarter-finals, as it cannot fall out of the top four, but it is seeking a win, or at least a draw, to ensure it finishes the league phase at the top of the table.

Al-Nassr does not share Al-Hilal’s luxury, as it must win to return to the top four and qualify directly for the quarter-finals; it will have to wait for the results of its rivals, hoping that one of them slips up in its favour.

Al-Nasr currently sit fifth in the table with 35 points, one point behind fourth-placed Al-Qadisiyah, two points behind third-placed Al-Taawoun, and three points behind runners-up Al-Ittifaq.

It is worth noting that both teams’ results have been extremely poor in recent rounds, though less so for Al-Hilal, who drew their last two matches goalless against Al-Hazm and Al-Khulud.

As for Al-Nassr, they have not recorded a win in nearly 40 days, having stumbled in their last four matches: they drew 1-1 with Al-Fateh and Al-Najma, suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat to Damac, and lost 4-2 to Al-Taawoun in the last round.

Both teams have an impressive record in this season’s Riyadh derbies, with Al-Hilal beating Al-Shabab 5-0 and Al-Riyadh 2-1, whilst Al-Nassr defeated Al-Shabab 2-0 and Al-Riyadh by a single goal.