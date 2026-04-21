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'I don't see Eddie Howe in charge next season' - Alan Shearer claims Newcastle boss being 'chucked under the bus' by 'terrible' players
Magpies in freefall
Newcastle find themselves in 14th place in the Premier League table following a dramatic decline from the heights of last season’s Champions League qualification. The club’s form has plummeted after three consecutive 2-1 defeats, including a bruising loss to local rivals Sunderland, while big-money signings Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa have struggled to make an impact. The duo has only contributed eight goals between them out of Newcastle's total of 46 in the league this season, leading to significant tactical inconsistency and growing unrest.
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Lack of fight questioned
Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer expressed grave concerns regarding Howe's longevity and his apparent loss of spark following the recent defeat by Bournemouth.
Detailing his fears for the Englishman’s future on Tyneside, the Premier League's all-time record goalscorer said: "As tough as it is for Eddie, I don't know what is going to happen with him. I listened to his interview afterwards (after the defeat by Bournemouth), I watched him on the touchline, I just think, is he going to want to go again? Is he going to get a chance to go again?
"If all things are equal then I would like him to stay, but does he feel he is going to have the chance? Does he want to do it again? Are Newcastle United going to have to sell? I don't see Eddie Howe in charge of Newcastle next season, unfortunately. I look at his interview and I'm not sure the fight is there."
Howe’s internal struggle
The criticism has extended to the playing squad, with Shearer accusing the team of failing to support their manager during this difficult run, pointing to a derby defeat to Sunderland as the lowest point. He added: "I looked at the players and if that was what they call fighting for their manager, they were terrible. The players chucked him under the bus."
Howe has, however, publicly insisted that he remains fully committed to the Newcastle cause. "I just want to serve the club and do what's right for the football club. That's always been my aim. If that's me leaving to help the club, then of course that's something I'll do, I've got no issue doing that," he said before the Bournemouth game.
"It's not about me. But if I believe I'm the right person to take the club forward, which I do currently right now, then I'll do that and I'll fight to the end. I'll fight harder than I've ever fought before, but it's about making sure that those two things are aligned."
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Emirates test and European hopes
Newcastle face a daunting trip to the Emirates Stadium to take on title challengers Arsenal this Saturday as they desperately search for a return to winning ways. Currently sitting on 42 points from 33 matches, the Magpies remain just six points adrift of sixth-placed Chelsea, meaning European qualification is still mathematically within reach. However, with the squad's confidence at a major low, Howe must find an immediate response to avoid the campaign effectively ending prematurely.