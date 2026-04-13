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'I feel exactly as they do' - Dominik Szoboszlai apologises for 'misunderstanding' with Liverpool fans as midfielder explains shrug after Man City humiliation
Addressing the fan confrontation
Addressing the heated confrontation during a pre-match press conference, the midfielder used his media appearance to issue a direct apology to the supporters. The tension initially stemmed from a toxic atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium on April 4, where their domestic cup hopes vanished. Following a crushing 4-0 FA Cup loss to City, Szoboszlai was seen shrugging his shoulders and waving his arms towards a section of the travelling fans expressing their displeasure. The incident quickly went viral, with supporters labelling his behaviour as arrogant before Federico Chiesa intervened.
- Anfield Voice
Szoboszlai clarifies his actions
Ahead of the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final against PSG, Szoboszlai was asked about the contentious moment earlier this month, saying: "Maybe it was a misunderstanding between me and the fans. I didn’t mean it in a bad way and I know what the club means for the fans and what fans mean for the club.
"We do everything for the fans and if it was a misunderstanding, I apologise. They can understand that I am feeling exactly the same way that they do. We are with them and hopefully they are with us."
Shifting focus to European rescue mission
With the domestic cup exit now behind them, the club have to rapidly shift their entire focus toward a monumental task in the Champions League. Liverpool find themselves in a precarious position, needing to overturn a two-goal deficit against French giants PSG at Anfield in the quarter-final second leg. The squad are under immense pressure to reconcile with their fanbase and rediscover their best form. Szoboszlai acknowledged the significance of the upcoming tie, stressing that it represents a crucial opportunity to salvage a campaign that has recently shown signs of spiralling out of control.
- AFP
A historic comeback required
Embracing Wednesday's immense challenge, Szoboszlai confidently targeted an ambitious comeback: "Personally, I believe completely because I know what we are able to do, what players we have and what mentality we have. That's what we need tomorrow. We're going to go all in, give our best from minute one to 90, maybe to 120. We want it so bad."