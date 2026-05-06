Diego Simeone's furious son posts image of Riccardo Calafiori after Arsenal's Champions League win over Atletico Madrid

The tension of the Champions League semi-final spilled over onto social media as Giuliano Simeone posted a scathing critique of the officiating at the Emirates Stadium. Taking to Instagram, the Argentine attacker shared two screenshots from the match, specifically focusing on a moment where he was shoved to the ground inside the penalty box by Arsenal left-back Calafiori. The winger appeared to be in a prime position to challenge for the ball before being bundled over by the Italian international.

Frustration stemmed from the fact that the assistant referee had flagged for offside, meaning the potential foul was never reviewed as a penalty. However, Simeone's evidence suggested he may have been inside his own half when Jan Oblak launched the initial long ball, which would have made the offside call incorrect. The incident occurred just moments before Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal, doubling the sense of injustice within the Spanish camp.





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