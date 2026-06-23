Didier Deschamps to miss France’s decisive clash with Norway at 2026 World Cup following death of his mother

The French Football Federation announced today that Deschamps has left the France squad base in the United States to return home following the death of his mother. The FFF released an official statement to confirm the news.

The statement read: "The national team manager had the pain, this Tuesday morning, of learning of the passing of his mother. He will return to France to attend her funeral. In this extremely painful moment, we wish the manager and his family a lot of courage and assure them of the support of everyone within the Federation." Assistant Guy Stephan will temporarily lead the national team.