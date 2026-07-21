Emiliano Martinez isn't done talking. The veteran Argentina goalkeeper has revealed he is seriously weighing up "retiring from international football" after his side surrendered their crown at the 2026 World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Martinez put it bluntly: "The truth is the pain is hard to describe. There is a lot to think about, how to move forward, and whether the time has come to step aside."

Many had expected Lionel Messi to strike this note after the defeat. Yet "La Pulga", now 39, said nothing about his future, while it is the 33-year-old Martinez mulling over an international exit.



