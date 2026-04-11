The transfer saga is not over; it has merely been paused. Multiple media outlets report that Schlotterbeck has a significant get-out clause in his new deal, allowing him to join a top club as early as after the World Cup for a fee of €50–60m.

While the exact suitors remain unknown, Liverpool, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United, PSG and Real Madrid are likely contenders. Bild initially reported that the release clause could be triggered by a move to Bayern Munich, but later clarified that domestic clubs are explicitly excluded; only foreign heavyweights can activate it, effectively blocking a switch to BVB’s biggest Bundesliga rival.

When asked by DAZN on Saturday afternoon whether there was, in principle, a release clause, Dortmund’s new sporting director, Ole Book, declined to comment. “There won’t be one either,” he emphasised, reiterating that BVB never discusses contract details.

Schlotterbeck is now BVB’s top earner. According to kicker, his new annual salary is ten million euros plus bonuses, making him the club’s top earner. He succeeds Niklas Süle, who will leave Dortmund on a free transfer in the summer. Should he stay long-term, he is considered a contender for the captain’s armband, currently worn by Emre Can. Borussia recently extended the 32-year-old’s contract by a further year, despite his cruciate ligament tear.