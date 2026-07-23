Dejan Kulusevski & Mohammed Kudus omitted from Tottenham's pre-season tour amid injury rehab struggles

Tottenham fans have been met with disappointing news as the club prepares for its southern hemisphere tour, with Kulusevski and Kudus both left out of the travelling party. Roberto De Zerbi’s side are set to play three fixtures across Auckland and Sydney, building on their recent 1-0 victory over MK Dons.

The situation regarding Kudus is particularly frustrating given that there had been hope that he was closing in on a comeback, having not featured for Tottenham since significantly injuring his quad against Sunderland in January. While the former West Ham man had been pictured back at the gym at the Spurs training base recently, the decision has been made to keep him in London to focus on his recovery rather than risk the intensity of a transcontinental tour.



