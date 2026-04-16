Bayern’s semi-final berth on Wednesday, sealed by a thrilling 4–3 second-leg win over Real Madrid, means the German record champions are now likely to avoid a loss in the 2025/26 financial year. In fact, their Champions League run could even deliver a small profit.
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Defending champions PSG could be left far behind! FC Bayern Munich are raking it in thanks to their success in the Champions League
To date, UEFA has paid Bayern €83.445m in prize money this Champions League season. Participation alone earned €18.62m, while seven wins from eight group matches added €14.7m. Finishing in the top eight—securing a direct berth in the round of 16 without the need for play-offs—and coming second in the group earned a further €11.625 million.
Reaching the round of 16 earned a further €11m, the quarter-finals added €12.5m, and Wednesday’s semi-final berth will attract a €15m bonus.
On top of these €83.445m in participation, performance and victory bonuses comes a coefficient bonus, calculated using each club’s UEFA coefficient and its domestic TV market. For Bayern, that figure is expected to mirror last season’s €43.897m. All told, Bayern can already bank on just under €130m in prize money, excluding revenue from their seven home fixtures, including the second leg of the semi-final against PSG.
- AFP
FC Bayern Munich is poised to generate Champions League revenue that could significantly outstrip PSG’s earnings.
Should Bayern knock out another giant, PSG, in the semi-finals, the club’s earnings from UEFA’s coffers would rise still further. A place in the final is worth €18.5 million, and winning the title would add a further €6.5 million. Add to that the bonus for reaching the UEFA Super Cup, where the winner earns €5 million and the runner-up €4 million.
Win both and they could pocket up to €30m in additional prize money. In the best-case scenario, Bayern could earn roughly €160m from this Champions League campaign—nearly €55m more than last year, when they were knocked out by Inter Milan in the quarter-finals. That haul would also comfortably exceed the €144.4m PSG earned during their 2024 Champions League triumph.
Can Bayern Munich secure the treble?
Bayern followed up their 2–1 first-leg win over Real with a dramatic 4–3 success in the return fixture, 90 minutes packed with spectacular action and late controversy. Next up are PSG, widely regarded as Europe’s toughest outfit right now, as Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich underlined: “The two best teams in Europe are going head-to-head,” the 31-year-old told DAZN, looking ahead to the showdown with the French champions.
The first leg is scheduled for 28 April in Paris, where Bayern will be without manager Vincent Kompany on the touchline; the 40-year-old was booked for the third time this Champions League campaign and must serve a one-game ban. The return leg at home in Munich follows eight days later on 6 May; the winner will then face the victor of the other semi-final between Arsenal and Atlético Madrid. The final is scheduled for 30 May in Budapest, Hungary.
The sides also met in the group stage on 4 November, when Bayern led 2-0 at half-time thanks to an impressive first-half display. Luis Díaz was sent off just before the break, yet the visitors held on for a 2-1 win even after going down to ten men.
Bayern are still in contention for three trophies: the Champions League, the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal. In the league, the 35th title is all but confirmed. A home win against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday could wrap up their 35th Bundesliga crown. Bayern are also chasing their first DFB-Pokal triumph since 2020; Kompany’s side travel to Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals next Wednesday.
- Getty Images Sport
FC Bayern Munich’s next fixtures
Date
Match
Competition
Sunday, 19 April
FC Bayern vs VfB Stuttgart
Bundesliga
Wednesday, 22 April
Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Bayern
DFB Cup
Saturday, 25 April
FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Bayern
Bundesliga
Tuesday, 28 April
Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Bayern
Champions League
Saturday 2 May
Bundesliga
Bundesliga