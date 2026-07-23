Summerville was born in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on 30 October 2001, to a family of Surinamese origin. He is 24 years old and plays primarily on the left wing.

He joined the Feyenoord academy at the age of six and stayed for 10 years, signing his first contract in March 2018 before he had even turned seventeen.

That same year, Summerville fired the Netherlands youth side to glory at the UEFA Under-17 European Championship. He scored against Germany in the group stage and came off the bench during the final win over Italy.

His return to the club after that tournament did not go smoothly. Feyenoord loaned him out to the Dutch second division, then to ADO Den Haag, before he came back in 2020.