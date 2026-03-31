Cristiano Ronaldo trying to convince Casemiro to snub Lionel Messi MLS link-up for Al-Nassr transfer

Casemiro has announced his departure from Man Utd this summer. Since joining from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, he has made 155 appearances across all competitions, scoring 24 goals and providing 14 assists. In his farewell message, he wrote: "I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life. From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club. It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months. We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed."