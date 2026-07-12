Cristiano Ronaldo finds his smile! Portuguese GOAT reunited with fiancée Georgina Rodriguez after seeing World Cup ‘last dance’ end in tears

The sight of Ronaldo leaving the pitch in tears has become an all too familiar image for Portugal fans, as the veteran forward saw his final quest for global glory extinguished in a 1-0 round-of-16 defeat to Spain atDallas Stadium. However, the Al-Nassr superstar has quickly traded the intensity of the elite stage for the tranquillity of a family vacation, seeking solace alongside his fiancée.

Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their private retreat, posting a photo alongside a smiling Ronaldo with the sun beaming down on them.

The getaway serves as a vital reset for the 41-year-old, who admitted after the tournament that he needed time to process the emotional weight of his "last World Cup" campaign.











