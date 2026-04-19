Cristiano Ronaldo among the goals again as Al-Nassr cruise into semi-finals of AFC Champions League Two

Following the opener, Joao Felix took charge of the creative duties for the visitors. The former Benfica star delivered two precise corners that resulted in goals for Inigo Martinez and Abdulelah Al-Amri within two minutes of each other. Eventually, the fourth goal arrived in the 80th minute through Sadio Mane, who capitalised on a defensive error. Al-Nassr learly exploited the vulnerabilities of their Emirati opponents, effectively ending the match as a competitive contest and underlining their status as overwhelming favourites for the continental trophy.