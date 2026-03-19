The match between Roma and Bologna in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 was a real nail-biter. In this Italian derby, the two sides went into the game level at 1-1 from the first leg, with goals from Bernardeschi and Pellegrini, and both players were key figures in tonight’s encounter as well. At the Olimpico, the match ended 3-3 after normal time; in extra time, Bologna won with a decisive goal from Cambiaghi – who came on in the second half – in the 111th minute. The Giallorossi are therefore out of Europe, whilst Italiano’s side advance to the quarter-finals, where they will face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, who knocked Lille out in the round of 16 with a 3-0 aggregate score over the two legs.
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Cristante after Roma v Bologna: "Tired? At this stage of the season, we can’t be tired – we’ve only got ourselves to blame"
CRISTANTE'S ANALYSIS
In his post-match comments, Bryan Cristante expressed his deep disappointment at being knocked out in the dying minutes: "We shouldn’t have conceded all those goals; we’d done brilliantly to come back," the Giallorossi midfielder told Sky Sport. "We’ve only got ourselves to blame; we’re disappointed to be out because we thought we’d approached the game in the right way. Perhaps there’s more fatigue in our legs, even though that shouldn’t be the case at this stage of the season. Now we need to roll up our sleeves because there’s another crucial match on Sunday.”
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