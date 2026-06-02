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Hernan crespo - Exclusive interview Part 2Kooora.com
Loai Mohamed

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Crispo told Koora (Part 2 of 2): "Al Ahly are the biggest club in Africa… I have no plans to coach Messi, and here's how I see the Roshen League."

Exclusive
H. Crespo
Sao Paulo
Al-Ain
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Ahly SC
Saudi Pro League
Inter Miami CF
L. Messi
J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
Argentina
Brazil
United Arab Emirates
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
US
Portugal
Spain

I aim to establish myself in European management circles, just as I did as a player.

Winning the Asian title with Al Ain was a remarkable achievement, given that we overcame clubs with far larger budgets.

Mourinho understands Real Madrid's culture and I expect his second spell there to be a success.

In the second part of his interview with Koora, Hernán Crespo—who previously discussed Argentina, Lionel Messi and the team's 2026 World Cup prospects—shows a different facet of his personality, this time in his capacity as a manager who has already made a name for himself in South America and Asia, and now aims to make his mark in Europe as well.

Crespo, one of Argentina's most prominent strikers of all time, shone for giants such as Milan, Inter and Chelsea, winning numerous titles as a player, and has since established himself as one of the most prominent Argentine coaches of recent years.

He guided Argentina's Defensa y Justicia to a historic 2020 Copa Sudamericana triumph, the club's first continental crown. He then won the Paulista Championship with São Paulo in 2021, and followed that with a domestic treble in Qatar—the Qatar Stars League, Qatar Stars Cup and Qatar Cup—with Al-Duhail in 2022–2023. He then wrote one of the most significant chapters of his managerial career with Al Ain of the UAE, leading them to the 2024 AFC Champions League title, beating giant clubs with massive budgets, such as Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

In this interview, he discusses his coaching ambitions, the reasons behind Al Ain's decline after their continental triumph, and his thoughts on losing to Al Ahly, which he calls "the biggest club in Africa". He also outlines his stance on managing a Saudi Pro League side and shares his views on the Inter Miami project.

He also reflects on the mentors who shaped him, speaking with clear admiration for José Mourinho and predicting success for the Portuguese should he return to Real Madrid, citing his exceptional character and ability to thrive under pressure at elite clubs.

The interview offers revealing insights into his coaching mindset, his view of the game, and the journey he continues to pursue after an exceptional career on and off the pitch. On to the second part of the interview:

  • You are one of the few coaches worldwide to have won continental titles on two different continents (the Copa Sudamericana and the AFC Champions League). What is still missing from your career?

    Football is a never-ending learning journey. I am grateful for every experience and achievement, yet the true test always comes next. I aim to establish myself in Europe as a manager, just as I did as a player, and to show that a distinct identity and bold playing philosophy can thrive anywhere in world football.

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  • You've won many titles as a manager. Which one holds the fondest memories for you?

    Every trophy has its own flavour, yet lifting the Copa Sudamericana with Defensa y Justicia was deeply emotional: it was the club's first international crown. At the time, we felt we were building something once deemed impossible. As for the AFC Champions League with Al Ain, that triumph was equally memorable: competing against—and beating—clubs with far larger budgets proved the value of teamwork and our unwavering belief.

  • I've won titles with every side I've coached—so what's the secret?

    There are no secrets; only hard work, harmony and a clear identity. I always ensure the players deeply believe in our mission and feel courageous on the ball. Attacking football demands emotional boldness. When the squad shares a vision and enjoys strong camaraderie, it competes with a distinct, high-energy intensity.

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  • We lifted the AFC Champions League trophy and defeated both Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, yet the squad collapsed the very next season. What went wrong?

    Reaching the summit of Asian football demanded immense physical and mental effort. We competed against clubs with far larger budgets and achieved a historic feat. After such an achievement, sustaining the same level of passion is one of the toughest challenges in the game. The following season, we failed to maintain that consistency.

  • How did you lose to Al Ahly, and did that defeat lead to your sacking?

    Al Ahly is the biggest club in Africa and a top-tier opponent. We weren't at our best in the Club World Cup, but I'm proud to have brought Al Ain back onto the global stage. In professional football, results have consequences, and that defeat is now in the past. I always walk away with my head held high, proud of the work I've done.

  • Why did your second spell at São Paulo come to such an abrupt end?

    In football, plans often unfold differently than we wish. I wanted to stay, but internal changes and a difficult club situation made that impossible. I've grown to love São Paulo and its supporters. We began the season strongly, and I departed satisfied that we'd laid a solid foundation and built a competitive squad.

  • After you left São Paulo, you received a great deal of public support from the players. What hurt you the most during that crisis?

    A player's affection is among the highest forms of appreciation a manager can receive. I bear no ill will, because football is full of such moments. What endures is mutual respect and the knowledge that the squad believed in what we were building together.

  • I have coached in both the Qatari and Emirati leagues. What are your thoughts on taking charge of a club in the Saudi Roshen League?

    I am a football professional. I have worked in Qatar and the UAE and have seen the sport's rapid growth across the region. Saudi Arabia is now undergoing significant development at every level, and heavy investment has raised the competitive standard of its league. Yet, regardless of the country, what truly motivates me is the sporting project, the ambition, and the club's vision.

  • Your name has been linked with coaching Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. Have you received an offer from the American club or from any other clubs since leaving São Paulo?

    Talks and contacts with several clubs are underway—a predictable development after closing one chapter. The Inter Miami project is highly appealing, as is the ongoing growth of football in the United States. Yet I am now more selective about projects, and I intend to take the right step in my career.

  • He played under José Mourinho at Chelsea and Inter Milan. Can he replicate that success at Real Madrid?

    Mourinho was born to win. He arrives, he inspires, he conquers. Real Madrid thrives on intense pressure, and Mourinho speaks that language fluently. Should he ever return, success would remain a strong possibility.