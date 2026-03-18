U.S. Cremonese announces that Mr Davide Nicola has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team.

The Grigiorosso club would like to thank the manager and his staff for the professionalism, commitment and dedication they have shown in their daily work since their arrival in Cremona.

U.S. Cremonese announces that it has appointed Marco Giampaolo as head coach of the first team.

With 345 Serie A matches under his belt over a twenty-year career, the Abruzzo-born coach is one of the most experienced in the top flight, thanks to his time in charge of Cagliari, Siena, Catania, Cesena, Empoli, Sampdoria, Milan, Torino and Lecce. For him, this marks a return to the Grigiorossi following his spell in Serie C during the 2014–15 season.

The owners and the club welcome back the new manager and wish him every success.