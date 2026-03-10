Concerns about Jamal Musiala and Jonas Urbig: FC Bayern may pay dearly for their gala performance against Atalanta Bergamo

Musiala only returned to the German record champions' squad in mid-January after suffering a broken fibula at the Club World Cup in the summer. Since then, the 23-year-old has gradually gained playing time. In ten previous appearances, he has already been involved in four goals (two goals and two assists). Against Atalanta, Musiala, who came on for Serge Gnabry after the break, also scored the goal that made it 6-0.

If Musiala is indeed injured, his comeback in the German national team for the training camp at the end of March would also be off.

An injury to Urbig could mean that Sven Ulreich will play against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend. Neuer is currently out with a torn muscle fibre in his left calf, as he was a few weeks ago.