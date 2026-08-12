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Colorado Rapids confirm sale of star teenager center back Lucas Herrington to Hull City for club record fee
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A heavy return
Herrington will fetch the Rapids a record-breaking return. The center back, who has only been in America for six months, has been purchased by Hull for an initial fee of a reported $17 million. Add-ons could see the deal total $23m. The Rapids also negotiated a 15 percent sell-on clause.
“Lucas is a special talent whose elite mentality and character match his outstanding ability on the field,” said Rapids president Padraig Smith. “We are incredibly proud of everything he accomplished during his time with the Rapids and excited for him as he takes this next step in his career. Identifying, recruiting, and developing the best young talent, locally, nationally and internationally, is a key part of our club strategy. "Our ambition is to help them make an impact and win here in MLS, while creating an environment in which they can reach their full potential. Lucas is a wonderful example of that approach, and we wish him every success at Hull City.”
Herrington has been something of an overnight success for the Rapids. The center back joined Colorado prior to the start of the 2026 season. The Rapids paid less than $1m for the teenager.
The Rapids continue to deal
It represents another smart piece of business for the Rapids, who have become some of MLS's shrewdest operators under Smith. Herrington is the sixth player in the last six seasons to go to a European club, and the second for a record fee. Last season, they received nearly $8m for Djordie Mihailovic.
The year before, they flipped Canadian center back Moise Bombito to Nice for $11m including add ons.
A Rapid rise
Herrington quickly became a favorite of new manager Matt Wells. The center back has appeared in all 18 of the Rapids' 18 matches this season, starting 17. His 1,531 minutes were the second on the team. He was among the league leaders in pass completion percentage, passes completed, and aerial duels won. He was named an MLS All Star.
“What an incredible and well-deserved achievement for Lucas to be heading to the Premier League,” said Colorado Rapids Head Coach Matt Wells in a release. “From the outset, Lucas embraced absolutely every element of the environment we set out to create here. In our first meeting, he expressed to me his ambition was to play ‘some minutes’ this season in the MLS. Just a few months later, he played in a World Cup and is now Premier League bound. He’s a brilliant example of the type of people we want to bring to Colorado. Those who are excited by our dominant style of football and ready to push themselves every single day to be world class. At the beginning I told everyone we would play in the image of a ‘big team’ and therefore demand that our individuals perform like a ‘big player.’ Lucas has done that consistently and as a result he has been recognized on the biggest stages. He’s a player with immense potential, but most importantly, he is a person of the highest quality and I’ve no doubt he will now thrive in one of the top leagues in the world.”
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Lots to play for
Hull have quietly improved since earning promotion to the Premier League last Spring. They have broken their club record transfer fee twice, purchasing Nobel Mendy and Konstantinos Tzolakis. Herrington will become the third most expensive player in club history. They have also been linked with FC Cincinnati striker Kevin Denkey.
Colorado, meanwhile, remain very much in contention in MLS. They play in the US Open Cup Semifinal against St. Louis CITY, and are currently two points out of the playoffs in the Western Conference.
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