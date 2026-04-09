In his first season with 1. FC Köln, El Mala quickly established himself as a key attacker, scoring ten goals and providing four assists in 28 matches. That impressive debut is reported to have drawn interest from several clubs.

Most recently, the El Mala family was reported to have reached a preliminary agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion over potential contract terms for both sons (Malek El Mala plays for 1. FC Köln II). The Premier League club is said to be El Mala’s preferred destination, where he would reunite with manager Fabian Hürzeler, who is eager to sign him.

Brighton are reported to have tabled an opening bid of €35 million, though Kessler insists there is no fixed “red line” at €50 million. Kessler added that no specific deadline has been set and any departure would be handled “in due course”.

However, the 19-year-old may act sooner to push for a move to England.