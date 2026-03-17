GOAL
Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna headline USMNT's March squad; Yunus Musah, Noahkai Banks miss out vs. Belgium, Portugal
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Pochettino's picks
The squad is generally headlined by the team's heavy hitters, with only two players, Chris Brady and Roman Celentano, entering camp without a cap. Stars like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun are all in the team, as is Gio Reyna, who returns after standing out during his USMNT return in the fall. Antonee Robinson is also back in the team as he seeks his first cap since 2024 after missing all of the USMNT's 2025 schedule with injury issues.
Among the notable absentees are Tyler Adams and Haji Wright, both of whom have suffered knocks in recent weeks, while Diego Luna has also been left out after only just returning from an injury to start the MLS season. Sergino Dest, meanwhile, remains out after suffering a hamstring injury with PSV. Yunus Musah, Jack McGlynn and Alejandro Zendejas are among the other notable absentees, as is Noahkai Banks, who is reportedly still mulling over opportunities to represent both the USMNT and Germany.
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The squad in full
GOALKEEPERS: Chris Brady (Chicago Fire), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati), Matt Freese (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)
DEFENDERS: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Alex Freeman (Villarreal), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic)
MIDFIELDERS: Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Johnny Cardoso (Atletico Madrid), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), Gio Reyna (Borussia Monchengladbach), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyon); Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)
FORWARDS: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United); Patrick Agyemang (Derby County), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Tim Weah (Olympique Marseille)
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A closer look
In total, the 27-player squad includes 18 players from European clubs, including nine who have played in continental competitions this season. The other nine players in the team feature in MLS, including all four goalkeepers. The outfield players include three defenders, Max Arfsten, Tim Ream and Miles Robinson, as well as Cristian Roldan and Sebastian Berhalter in midfield.
In total, the squad averages 31 caps, with only two outfield players having less than 10.
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What Pochettino said
“We have spent the last 18 months developing the player pool so we can be prepared to make the correct decisions for the World Cup roster, and this is another valuable opportunity,” Pochettino said. “We must treat these games like they are a part of the World Cup, and what is most important is that the players bring the right mentality and commitment to the group.”
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What comes next?
The players will begin reporting to Atlanta on March 22 ahead of the first match of the window: a meeting with Belgium on March 28. Three days later, the U.S. will face Portugal, with both matches being held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
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