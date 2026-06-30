Christian Pulisic is a lock, but who joins him? Picking the USMNT's Starting XI for World Cup Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s last game was about rotation and conservation. This one? It’s about business. Knockout-round soccer in a World Cup - this is what everything has been building towards. This is where it all becomes real.

The Round of 32 brings a match with Bosnia and Herzegovina, who finished third in their group. The USMNT, meanwhile, finished first in theirs, earning the chance to rest, rotate and protect against Turkey in their group stage finale. There are some slight injury concerns in camp as Auston Trusty, Cristian Roldan and Mark McKenzie have been dealing with ailments, but there are no suspensions and no major fitness issues. The U.S. are, by and large, ready for the next test, and it's their most crucial one yet.

So, with that in mind, how does the USMNT set up for the Round of 32? Which players could make the difference? GOAL takes a look…