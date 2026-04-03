Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun are locks but big calls loom for Mauricio Pochettino: USMNT 2026 World Cup roster projection

The next time the U.S. Men's National Team take the field, the big decisions will have been made. We're at that part of the cycle now. The time for fighting is just about over; the time for deciding is right there in front of us.

March's losses to Belgium and Portugal will make a few of those decisions easier for Mauricio Pochettino. Instead of really solidifying a core group, these matches really provided more questions than answers. Few really claimed spots and, in truth, it's hard to say anyone really went out there and lost one.

Pochettino alluded to that fact in his post-game press conference after falling to Portugal as he revealed how many players he's truly considering for that final squad.

"[Thirty-five] yes, but maybe a few more," he said. "It's going to be painful because, in that process, you create links emotionally. It's going to be difficult to pick 26 from 35 or 40 players."

So, when the big decisions do come in the summer, what will they look like? Who could be in the USMNT World Cup squad? GOAL takes a look at where the U.S. stands as of April...