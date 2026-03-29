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Chris Burton

Chelsea women's player ratings vs Aston Villa: Sjoeke Nusken spares blushes of error-strewn Lucy Bronze in chaotic seven-goal WSL thriller

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Lucy Bronze endured a nightmare outing for Chelsea in their WSL clash with Aston Villa, but the legendary Lionesses defender saw her blushes spared by Sjoeke Nusken in a chaotic seven-goal thriller that ended 4-3. Sam Kerr, Naomi Girma and Lauren James were also on target for the Blues in a topsy-turvy encounter that means their title defence is not yet officially over.

There were less than two minutes on the clock when the visiting Villans broke the deadlock in west London. Bronze’s ill-judged square pass was easily cut out by Chasity Grant, and she continued her run into the box allowing for a low cross to be swept home at the near post.

Chelsea took control of proceedings from there and were good value for their equaliser in the 20th minute as Nusken threaded a pass into Kerr and the Australian forward fired beyond Ellie Roebuck - who had been wrong-footed.

The Blues were in front three minutes later as, following a short corner, USWNT star Girma got the faintest of touches to a whipped cross from James. Chelsea’s No.10 got her name on the scoresheet four minutes after that as she drifted inside off the right wing and drilled a low left-footed drive into the back of the net from 25 yards out.

Rather than wilt under pressure, Villa grabbed a lifeline just past the half-hour mark when Kirsty Hanson raced behind and beyond Bronze and turned home a cross drilled over from the right. Hanson then levelled matters in the 35th minute when a Bronze header looped into the air and was fed back for the Scottish striker to fire a dripping volley into the bottom corner.

A tight offside call denied Kerr a penalty after the restart, after she was tripped by Roebuck - who later left the field in tears after picking up an injury - while Hanson came agonisingly close to completing her hat-trick when crashing a long-range strike off the angle of post and crossbar.

Chelsea, who have been WSL champions across six consecutive seasons, finally dragged themselves over the line with eight minutes remaining when Kerr cleverly cushioned the ball into the path of Nusken and she stroked a pinpoint shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Kingsmeadow...

  • Veerle Buurman Chelsea Aston Villa WSL 2025-26Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Hannah Hampton (5/10):

    Left painfully exposed by those in front of her, with there little that the England international could do about any of the efforts that flashed past her.

    Ellie Carpenter (5/10):

    Did her best to push forward and provide overlap runs down the right, but was unable to make a telling contribution going forward and was left out of position in defence.

    Naomi Girma (4/10):

    Chelsea looked vulnerable every time that they were put under pressure, but the American can take heart from registering her first WSL goal.

    Lucy Bronze (3/10):

    Lacked composure throughout despite her vast experience, with misplaced passes, half clearances and poor positioning contributing significantly to Villa’s goals.

    Veerle Buurman (4/10)

    Much of Villa’s threat was posed down their right, with Chelsea’s Dutch full-back given a tough time as she struggled to contain marauding compatriot Lynn Wilms.

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  • Sjoeke Nusken Chelsea Aston Villa WSL 2025-26Getty

    Midfield

    Keira Walsh (5/10):

    Capable of so much more, but did her best to get Chelsea moving forward - fired one wayward shot out of the ground.

    Sjoeke Nusken (7/10):

    A bright spark, with a wonderful pass sending Kerr scampering clear for the Blues’ first before delivering a composed finish to grab all three points.

    Wieke Kaptein (4/10):

    Never really got into the game, with Chelsea unable to take control in the middle of the park, and was replaced early in the second-half.

  • Lauren James Chelsea Aston Villa WSL 2025-26Getty

    Attack

    Alyssa Thompson (6/10):

    Looked lively early, with the USWNT winger able to get behind the Villa defence, but faded as the game wore on while switching flanks with James on a regular basis.

    Lauren James (8/10):

    The star of the show for Chelsea once again and always looked like being the one to make a difference, with a goal and assist added to her impressive tallies for 2025-26.

    Sam Kerr (7/10):

    Recorded her first WSL goal since November and third of the season - with a smart finish further highlighting what she is capable of when given the right service - and teed up Nusken's winner.

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  • Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Erin Cuthbert (5/10):

    Introduced as the Blues attempted to find a spark after the break, but the hosts toiled for long periods in the face of stubborn resistance.

    Sandy Baltimore (5/10):

    Whipped over one dangerous cross from wide of the left that a stopping Thompson should have done better with when heading over from six yards out.

    Niamh Charles (5/10):

    Welcome return from injury and was given a warm reception by the home support - will be hoping to make more of a contribution over the coming weeks.

    Lexi Potter (N/A):

    Replaced James deep into stoppage-time.

    Sonia Bompastor (5/10):

    Will be struggling to explain what has gone wrong at the back for Chelsea, but will take positives from the battling spirit on show from her side.

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