Chelsea are closing in on a €40m deal to sign Atalanta defensive starlet Honest Ahanor

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, citing Sky Sport Italia, Chelsea have made significant progress in their pursuit of Ahanor. Direct talks between the Premier League club and Atalanta have advanced decisively, and personal terms are currently being finalised. The two clubs are structuring a deal worth around €40m, representing a substantial profit for the Serie A side.

Atalanta only signed Ahanor from Genoa last summer for an initial fee of €16m, plus €4m in add-ons. While this final figure falls short of their initial €60m asking price, it remains a notable increase from the €34m bid from Brighton that Atalanta rejected earlier in the window.