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'Chaos' in Arsenal dressing room after Atletico Madrid win as Declan Rice says he 'knew' Gunners would secure Champions League final place
Rice reveals dressing room scenes
Arsenal ended their long wait for a European showpiece on a night of high emotion in north London. as the Gunners progressed to the final 2-1 on aggregate. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the whistle, Rice provided a glimpse into the post-match atmosphere. "It is chaos [in the dressing room]. I don't think you can underestimate what we have done in this competition up to this point. I think we have every right to celebrate that moment. The most prestigious competition in club football. We are just trying to soak it all in," the midfielder said.
The England international admitted that the gravity of the match was never in doubt, noting that the squad was fully prepared for the battle against Diego Simeone's men. "We knew coming into the game what was at stake. If you can't get up for that, then you can't get up for any game of football. When we went 1-0 up, I knew we were going to win. I could feel something special building," he added.
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Praise for Lewis-Skelly’s rise
While senior stars dominated the headlines, Rice was quick to highlight the impact of Myles Lewis-Skelly. After a breakout 2024-25 campaign, the teenager has largely been forced to play second-fiddle to Riccardo Calafiori at left-back this season. However, getting the nod ahead of Martin Zubimendi in midfield, the 19-year-old delivered an incredibly accomplished display against Atletico.
"We have always known what Myles can do," Rice said. "I remember last year when he played so many games. Last year when he stepped up [against] Real Madrid away at the Bernabeu at 18 - I thought: 'Wow what a player.'"
The England international credited Mikel Arteta’s tough-love approach for Lewis-Skelly’s continued development, particularly when asked to step into a less familiar role. Rice continued: "The manager has been tough on him behind the scenes. He has kept his head down and he has worked so hard. He is in early, gym and works hard. To be thrown in at the deep end and perform how he did is no surprise to me."
The Arteta revolution continues
Arsenal's journey to the final in Budapest is the culmination of years of rebuilding under Arteta. Rice pointed out that the squad has used previous disappointments as fuel to drive them toward elite status. "Where this club has come from over the last few years - things that hurt you as a player. The manager has taken full control. We have kept building - we have kept pushing each other," he added.
The relentless nature of the current campaign has seen the Gunners fight on two fronts with equal intensity. Rice believes the squad is now reaping the rewards of their dedication. "This competition and the Premier League. We have gone full throttle. We have found ourselves in a good position with less than a month to go. Sunday now is a massive one," the former West Ham captain concluded.
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Managing the double pressure
With the Premier League title race also reaching its climax, Arsenal players are under intense scrutiny to deliver a trophy-laden end to the season. The pressure of balancing domestic and European ambitions is high, but the squad remains defiant. Saka echoed this sentiment, insisting that the players are focused on the task at hand rather than the outside noise.
"There's no way you're going to be in this position and not have pressure," Saka noted after his match-winning heroics. "Now we're in the final of the Champions League. We're fighting for the Premier League, so how can you not expect people to talk about you and criticise you? We have to block it out and focus on getting the job done. We did that and it's another step forward."