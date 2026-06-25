AFP
Carlo Ancelotti delights in childlike Neymar as Brazil coach praises Santos star upon long-awaited World Cup return
A long-awaited return for Selecao icon
In what marked his 15th game in charge of the Selecao, Ancelotti finally had the opportunity to call upon Neymar. Brazil secured a commanding 3-0 lead at the Hard Rock Stadium thanks to a brace from Vinicius Junior and a goal by Matheus Cunha. The Italian tactician introduced Neymar in the 72nd minute, sending the Miami crowd into a frenzy as the legendary number 10 stepped onto the pitch for his fourth consecutive World Cup tournament.
The transition back into the national team setup has been a long road for Neymar, marking his return to the yellow jersey in a World Cup setting after exactly 981 days of absence and much uncertainty. Having not represented his country since October 2023, Ancelotti was quick to praise the manner in which the attacker handled his rehabilitation. "He had the opportunity to play because I think he deserved to play," Ancelotti told reporters during his post-match press conference. "Neymar recovered very well, with great seriousness, with great professionalism. I think that, like everyone else, he has the quality to help the team. He played well, with few minutes."
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Neymar's childlike passion at 34
Despite being in the twilight of his career, Neymar's attitude has clearly left a lasting impression on the former Real Madrid boss. With an impressive World Cup legacy that already includes eight goals and four assists from his previous tournament appearances, his motivation remains unquestionable. When questioned by a Spanish reporter regarding whether the forward required any additional incentive to perform at this stage of his career, Ancelotti dismissed the notion entirely, pointing instead to his innate love for the sport.
"Neymar does not need motivation, no player needs extra motivation to play for the Selecao, and with Neymar, it is the same," the veteran coach explained. "At 34 years old, he has the passion of a boy to play football."
Brazil secure top spot in Group C
The victory over Scotland ensured that Brazil finished at the summit of Group C, confirming their path through to the knockout stages. Following a successful opening phase, the Selecao are now preparing to travel to Houston for a round-of-32 clash on Monday, with their opponent yet to be finalized between a trio of European and Asian heavyweights.
Ancelotti is under no illusions about the scale of the challenge that awaits his side as the tournament enters the business end. The bracket will see Brazil face either the Netherlands, Japan, or Sweden, and the Italian expects a significant jump in quality regardless of which nation emerges as their next hurdle. "Without a doubt. The three opponents have a lot of quality, they are different," Ancelotti noted.
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Tougher tests ahead in the knockout rounds
While Brazil have looked fluid in the group stages, Ancelotti warned that the margin for error will vanish in the second phase. He offered a brief analysis of the potential threats, highlighting the variety of styles his team might encounter in Houston. "The Netherlands are more experienced than Japan, but Japan, before the World Cup, played very beautiful games in friendlies. And Sweden has a lot of potential up front," he concluded.