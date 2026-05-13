Carlo Ancelotti backs Jose Mourinho to do 'fantastic job' if he returns to Real Madrid & rubbishes 'bullsh*t' player power reports

One of the biggest concerns for any incoming manager is the reported lack of discipline within the current Madrid squad. Previous reports suggested that Xabi Alonso found the group "impossible to coach" during his brief tenure, but Ancelotti is quick to defend the professionalism of the players in the locker room, using strong language to dismiss the narrative of out-of-control egos.

“No, because it (makes it sound like) that players at Real Madrid do what they want. It’s not true. Absolutely bulls***. It is absolutely bulls***," Ancelotti said, having been in charge at Real before Alonso's appointment last summer. “Not true! The players… when I was there, I had an idea and tried to discuss this idea with the players, and I would see if they agreed or not. We even did this in the final of the Champions League. When I have an idea, the player has to be part of this idea. I don’t want to impose strategy. But that does not mean that we do not have a strategy.

“We had a strategy, and we had a strong strategy, because we won two Champions League trophies in four years, and the players were really focused to follow the strategy and follow the plan. The idea that Real Madrid doesn’t want to follow a strategy, it is not true.”