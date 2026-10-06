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Cardiff City defender Krystian Bielik handed a two-match suspension following a touchline altercation with a Portsmouth supporter
FA confirms suspension and fine
Bielik has been punished by the English Football Association for his actions during the Championship match on September 5. The governing body confirmed on Tuesday that the defender admitted to the charge of "acting in an improper manner", as reported by The Athletic.
Consequently, an independent regulatory committee handed Bielik a two-match ban alongside a £10,000 fine. The incident occurred in the second half when the Poland international attempted to retrieve a ball thrown back into play, resulting in a physical confrontation with a young fan on the sidelines that was widely circulated on social media.
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Police resolution and club apologies
Hampshire Police confirmed in September that an out-of-court resolution was reached between Bielik and the Portsmouth supporter after an investigation into alleged common assault. As part of this agreement, Bielik issued a formal apology.
Following the match, conflicting accounts emerged from both clubs. Initially, Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho apologised to Cardiff, stating that referee Ben Speedle had informed him that Bielik was "struck" by a fan. Meanwhile, Cardiff head coach Brian Barry-Murphy claimed the defender was "slapped in the face" during the heated touchline altercation, based on what he witnessed unfold during the game.
Mousinho reacts to the footage
The narrative shifted significantly four days after the fixture. Mousinho later told BBC Radio Solent that he had finally watched the incident back on video and felt completely misinformed by the initial reports provided to him. The manager explained that his original apologies were based solely on what he had been told immediately following the final whistle.
Retracting his earlier stance, Mousinho stated that he was "absolutely furious" with the difficult position he felt he had been put in after seeing the footage, which appeared to show Bielik grabbing the fan before the supporter reacted.
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What next for Cardiff City?
Due to the suspension, Bielik will now miss crucial upcoming Championship fixtures, meaning the centre-back is unavailable for Cardiff as they travel to face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. Furthermore, he will remain sidelined when the club host Watford the following Tuesday, leaving Cardiff to navigate these challenging encounters without a key defender.
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