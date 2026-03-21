Calafiori: "Blessin at Genoa used to call me an 'Italian bastard'; at Mourinho's Roma, I was dropped from the squad via a text message"

"My self-esteem was at rock bottom. I returned to Roma and found out via a text message that I’d been dropped from the squad. I wondered if my future lay in the lower leagues, but I remained optimistic: I never dreamed of being just an ordinary footballer; I wanted to work hard to get where I am now."





"Have I ever felt misunderstood in Serie A? Things didn’t go well at Roma and Genoa, but I came to terms with it because I was really very young. The decision to start afresh at Basel was perfect; as soon as I arrived there, I realised it was the right place for me: the lads didn’t socialise off the pitch, and there wasn’t much to do in the city. It was the ideal environment to find consistency and mature quickly."



