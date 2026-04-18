VfL Wolfsburg have re-entered the race to sign Niclas Füllkrug from AC Milan, according to Sky.
Translated by
Bundesliga side is reportedly joining the race to sign Milan’s Niclas Füllkrug, with reports suggesting initial interest as early as winter
The 33-year-old is on loan at Milan until the end of the season, but is highly unlikely to stay there beyond the summer. In recent weeks, reports have multiplied suggesting that the Rossoneri have no intention of exercising the €5 million buy-option. This suggests that a return to his parent club, West Ham United, is on the cards.
Yet the 24-cap international is not expected to feature in the club’s long-term plans either. According to Sky, if West Ham are relegated, his wages could be cut by up to 50 per cent. As things stand, the Hammers are 16th in the Premier League and would therefore avoid the drop.
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Wolfsburg had already targeted Füllkrug for a move during the winter transfer window.
Füllkrug has been linked with VfL Wolfsburg before. Talks over a loan move with an option to buy surfaced as early as the winter transfer window, but he ultimately joined AC Milan.
Much like West Ham, the club is still fighting to avoid relegation in the Bundesliga, but the situation for the Lower Saxony side is far more critical. With five matchdays remaining, Wolfsburg sit second-bottom of the table and would currently be relegated, making any move for Füllkrug look risky should they drop down a division. The Bundesliga already knows Füllkrug well from his spells at Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund, and while Wolfsburg and several English and MLS clubs are monitoring him, so too is second-tier side FC Schalke 04.
On the pitch, the striker has managed only one goal in 25 competitive appearances for West Ham and Milan this season, and he has since lost his place in the Germany squad. His contract with West Ham United runs until 2028.
Niclas Füllkrug's statistics for West Ham and Milan in the 2025–26 season:
Games 25 minutes played Minutes played 950 goals Goals 1 assist Assists 0