Bundesliga boss hits back at Uli Hoeneß: "If a player like Michael Olise wants to join Real Madrid, then there will be opportunities for that"

In recent years, Eintracht had become the Bundesliga’s most profitable selling club. In 2023, Randal Kolo Muani moved to Paris Saint-Germain for €95 million; in January 2025, Omar Marmoush joined Manchester City for €75 million; and in the summer, Hugo Ekitike moved to Liverpool FC for €95 million. However, Frankfurt are struggling to live up to their own expectations this season.

They currently sit in seventh place in the Bundesliga, which would mean missing out on European football – unless eighth-placed SC Freiburg can prevail in the DFB-Pokal, first in the semi-final against VfB Stuttgart and then in the final against FC Bayern or Bayer Leverkusen.

Speaking at an event organised by the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, Hoeneß said: “Personally, I’m not a big fan of selling good players. I always say at Bayern: we’re a club that buys players, not one that sells them.” Addressing Frankfurt’s board spokesman Axel Hellmann, he added: “Axel Hellmann will also come to realise that, in the long run, you lose substance with every sale. It’s nice to get 50 or 60 million once in a while, but what are the consequences?”