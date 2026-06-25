Bruno Fernandes' stance on summer transfer away from Man Utd revealed with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr ready to pounce

According to talkSPORT, Fernandes is set to stay at United, despite swirling speculation regarding a potential move to the Saudi Pro League. Although Fernandes didn’t hold any formal talks with the club over his future before the World Cup, he has already told team-mates and those close to his circle that he intends to remain in Manchester.

The 31-year-old remains a cornerstone of the project at United, and while curiosity regarding his next move has been high, the midfielder appears settled. With one year left on his existing contract and a further one-year extension option held by the club, United officials are relaxed about the situation, even with a €65 million (£56m) release clause in his deal that is valid for non-English clubs.