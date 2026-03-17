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Francesco Guerrieri

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Bove scores his first goal for Watford a month after returning to action

31 days after returning to action, and 471 days since falling ill, the former Roma and Fiorentina player scored his first goal in England in the 3-1 win over Wrexham

On the day of the Champions League round of 16 second legs, the eyes (and hearts) of some Italian fans – whose teams were not competing in Europe – turned to the Championship, the English second tier, where two postponed matches from matchday 36 were being played tonight. One of the two fixtures was Watford v Wrexham, with former Fiorentina and Roma player Edoardo Bove on the home bench. Coming on in the closing stages of the match, the midfielder, born in 2002, scored his first English goal in stoppage time, sealing a 3-1 victory for his side.

  • BOVE'S GOAL

    471 days on from that Fiorentina v Inter match, which will be remembered for Edoardo’s collapse and the moments of fear that followed, Bove has rediscovered the thrill of scoring a goal. The joy, the enthusiasm. The embrace of the fans, whom the player sought out by running towards the stand immediately after the goal. The move began with a great run by Mamadou Doumbia down the right flank; the player struck the ball with his right foot from near the byline, the ball hit the crossbar and went out of the penalty area; Marc Ola tried his luck with a powerful left-footed shot but hit the crossbar again, so the ball fell to Bove, who, just a few yards from goal, scored his first goal for Watford.

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