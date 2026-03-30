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Bosnia, Dzeko: "Dimarco wrote to me saying he didn't mean to offend anyone, but something's not right if Italy is afraid of Wales"

Bosnia and Herzegovina
E. Dzeko
Italy
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy
World Cup Qualification UEFA
F. Dimarco

The former Inter striker speaks ahead of the play-off final for qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Edin Dzeko speaks on the eve of Bosnia v Italy, the play-off final for the 2026 World Cup European qualifiers.


The Schalke striker said at a press conference: “Has it really been almost 20 years since my first goal for the national team? A footballer’s career goes by quickly and you have to enjoy every moment.”


  • THE CASE

    "I know Italy well, having played for Roma, Inter and Fiorentina. Did the Azzurri celebrate our penalty shoot-out victory in the semi-final? We all saw what happened; thank goodness the focus has shifted elsewhere. Everyone has their own preferences; that’s normal. I can’t celebrate, because I would have preferred to avoid Italy in the final. Then you have to be careful and smart, especially nowadays with social media, where everything gets blown out of proportion.”


    "I don’t know why Italy preferred not to play in Wales; we went there without fear and won. Italy are an incredible national team, having won four World Cups. If they’re afraid to play in Wales, something isn’t right. After failing to qualify for the last two World Cups, they’re now playing for a lot. Dimarco wrote to me saying he didn’t mean to offend anyone; I replied that there’s no problem as far as I’m concerned."



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World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH
Italy crest
Italy
ITA