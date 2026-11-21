Gregor Kobel - 7/10

Gathered Robin Hack's 48th-minute strike before tipping Shuto Machino's 25-metre drive around the post in the 56th. Distributed calmly under pressure.

Joane Gadou - 5/10

Booked in the 16th minute on the right of the back three and looked uneasy against Gladbach's physicality. Sensibly hooked at half-time.

Nico Schlotterbeck - 7/10

Anchored the centre of the back three and progressed play well, though a 70th-minute turnover sparked a counter. Headed over from close range in the 51st.

Ramy Bensebaini - 8/10

Composed on the left of the back three at his former ground, reading danger early. Blocked Hack cleanly and kept Wael Mohya quiet.